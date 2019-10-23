West Philly friends talk about their mission to transform homes on 'Strahan, Sara and Keke'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of friends in West Philadelphia are on a mission to improve their community in a big way.And today they had the chance to tell their story on the national stage.We first introduced you to Najee Hannigan in August.He recruited several friends, and together they took action on a plan to transform rundown buildings into affordable homes.They each saved $50 a week, and two years later, put $26,000 towards purchasing their first property.Today, Najee and his friends talked about what motivates them on "Strahan, Sara and Keke.""Our purpose, in a nutshell, was to buy these distressed properties to fix them up and make them affordable living for people who deserve to benefit from a better community where they don't have to worry about people getting shot or something happening to their kids or gangs or streets sucking up their children, they deserve that, and that's what our mission is," Najee says."84 Lumber" gave the group a check for $15,000 to help them continue their affordable housing venture.