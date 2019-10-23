Society

West Philly friends talk about their mission to transform homes on 'Strahan, Sara and Keke'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of friends in West Philadelphia are on a mission to improve their community in a big way.

And today they had the chance to tell their story on the national stage.

We first introduced you to Najee Hannigan in August.

He recruited several friends, and together they took action on a plan to transform rundown buildings into affordable homes.



They each saved $50 a week, and two years later, put $26,000 towards purchasing their first property.

Today, Najee and his friends talked about what motivates them on "Strahan, Sara and Keke."

"Our purpose, in a nutshell, was to buy these distressed properties to fix them up and make them affordable living for people who deserve to benefit from a better community where they don't have to worry about people getting shot or something happening to their kids or gangs or streets sucking up their children, they deserve that, and that's what our mission is," Najee says.

"84 Lumber" gave the group a check for $15,000 to help them continue their affordable housing venture.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiawest philadelphiagmahome
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fletcher Cox allegedly uses shotgun to thwart intruder
All clear given at Penn State Abington, campus reopens after possible threat
Suspect charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Philly girl
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Family of Dulce Maria Alavez not giving up hope, plans new search
Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended
Would-be robber gets locked inside store, tries to shoot his way out
Show More
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
Body cam shows officers saving baby choking on goldfish cracker
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Mayor Kenney endorses Elizabeth Warren for president
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
More TOP STORIES News