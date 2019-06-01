d-day

What Sainte-Mere-Eglise, Utah Beach and other D-Day invasion landmarks in Normandy look like today

SAINTE-MERE-EGLISE, France -- Seventy-five years ago, American paratrooper John Steele dangled from a clock tower in Sainte-Mere-Eglise after his parachute got caught during the D-Day invasion, and survived.

Gunfire and shots have long ceased in the little town close to Utah Beach that is home to the Airborne Museum, but a mannequin and parachute still hang from the belfry to honor Steele and the Allied soldiers who died in the D-Day landings.

Using a drone, The Associated Press has produced a series of stunning aerial pictures and videos revisiting landmark D-Day sites, including Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first town liberated by U.S. forces in Normandy.



In the nearby cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, where 9,387 fallen U.S. fighters are buried, rows of white crosses and Stars of David are a strong reminder of the sacrifices made by some 156,000 Allied soldiers - mostly American, British and Canadian - who took part in the invasion, storming in from the English Channel and opening a Western front against the Nazis.

At the Pointe du Hoc, where Allied forces had to scale cliffs to silence Nazis guns, the limestone and clay cliffs have eroded since D-Day. But remains of the fortifications that were part of Germany's Atlantic Wall defensive system are still there, a powerful vestige of WWII.

And, in a stark contrast to the fury that engulfed Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, today a grassy knoll blends gently into the wide beach, small waves lapping at the shore.

SEE ALSO: D-Day invasion at Normandy remembered
EMBED More News Videos

Newsreel footage of the Allied invasion of Normandy

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhistoryd dayworld war iiu.s. & worldfrancephotographyeurope
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
D-DAY
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
Burlington County veteran remembers D-Day
D-Day parachute man does same jump at age 23, 93
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows emergency landing on Ocean City beach
Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed in shooting at municipal center
Man injured in house fire in Tioga-Nicetown
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
Warm weather draws people outside in Philly
Dover pedestrian struck by 90-year-old at Pride Festival
Man arrested after barricade situation in Jenkintown, Pa.
Show More
Woman found dead in Philadelphia trash can identified
Police: Man killed brother at Atlantic City casino hotel
Baffling break-in: Was Wi-Fi to home security system jammed?
Teen girl hit by car moments after leaving prom
Teacher who admitted to sex with student arrested again
More TOP STORIES News