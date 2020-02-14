What we know about Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial - get details on tickets here

As previously confirmed by Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, the memorial service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.
"In an effort to ensure that fans have the best chance to get tickets, the Los Angeles Lakers will be using Ticketmaster Verified Fan for ticket distribution," the Lakers said in a statement.
According to the instructions on the Lakers website, as of 11 a.m. Friday and until 10 p.m. Monday, fans can register to buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com. No purchase is necessary to register.
Fans will be notified Feb. 18 "if they've been verified and whether they've also been invited to participate in the public ticket release," the news release said. Those invited to participate will receive an access code and link to access the sale.
If ticket demand from confirmed fans exceeds supply, which is widely expected, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale, the Lakers said.
The Lakers said tickets will be priced at $224 each, two for $224 and $24.02 each, depending on the location in the arena.
The ticket pricing and date of the memorial - 2/24 - are a tribute to the basketball jerseys worn by Kobe and Gianna.
Details on speakers and performers have not yet been announced.
One thing L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti made clear in an on-air interview Thursday with Eyewitness News is that the Bryant family's wishes will be paramount.
"I wanna listen to Vanessa and the family and the families first, and then work with the Lakers to make sure all Angelenos who want to come and can pay their respects can do so and be a part of this history," he said.
Bryant will be announced Friday at All-Star Weekend in Chicago as one of the finalists for this year's Basketball Hall of Fame induction class ahead of a weekend filled with tributes to the Lakers legend.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's team will play Sunday's All-Star Game wearing the No. 24 on their jerseys, in tribute to the number Bryant wore in the second half of his career with the Lakers. LeBron James' team will wear No. 2 that night, in tribute to Gianna Bryant and her jersey number. Everyone in the Rising Stars game Friday, all the All-Star Saturday events and then the game itself will also wear a patch with nine stars, one for each of the victims of the crash.
Jennifer Hudson will be at the NBA All-Star Game to honor Kobe Bryant with her voice. The two-time Grammy winner and Oscar winner will perform just before player introductions. It will be a tribute to Bryant and the other eight victims.
Kobe, Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area on Jan. 26.
The group was flying to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Newbury Park. Kobe coached his daughter's team, which was playing in the tournament.
Also killed in the crash were Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach the teenage girls' basketball team, as well as Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, another of Gianna's teammates.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however, a preliminary report released last week stated there was no evidence of engine failure.
Kobe and Gianna were buried Feb. 7 in a private ceremony in Corona del Mar, according to death certificates released Tuesday by Los Angeles County officials.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.