'White Water' sculpture relocated to Chestnut Hill

CHESTNUT HILL (WPVI) -- A 40-foot-long stainless steel sculpture was relocated to Chestnut Hill overnight.A crane lifted the sculpture called White Water onto a flatbed truck at 4th and Market streets in Old City Sunday morning.And police escorted it to the Woodmere Art Museum, Monday morning.The Action Cam was live at the Woodmere in Chestnut Hill, where White Water is waiting to take its place among a collection of outdoor sculptures.