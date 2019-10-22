Whizzy, Geno's Steaks mascot, makes stop at Philly school

Say hello to Whizzy! We're excited to announce the newest member of the Geno's family. Join us all this week as Whizzy explores Philadelphia and helps us give back to the community and some of our favorite charities! #getwhizzywithit #eatlikealocal pic.twitter.com/jzDWBrIjcF — Geno's Steaks (@GenosSteaks) October 21, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Move over Gritty, there's another new Philadelphia mascot on the horizon and he's trying to stake his claim.Meet Whizzy, a giant cheesesteak and the new mascot for Geno's Steaks.On Tuesday morning, he rolled into the Easter-Seals School in West Philadelphia to visit children with special needs.Some of the kids seemed to enjoy Whizzy's visit; others may have found him a bit cheesy.But his appearance here a serious one to spread joy and a bit of money as Whizzy helped present a check to the Easter-Seals Foundation, America's largest non-profit health care organization.