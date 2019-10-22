Society

Whizzy, Geno's Steaks mascot, makes stop at Philly school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Move over Gritty, there's another new Philadelphia mascot on the horizon and he's trying to stake his claim.

Meet Whizzy, a giant cheesesteak and the new mascot for Geno's Steaks.





On Tuesday morning, he rolled into the Easter-Seals School in West Philadelphia to visit children with special needs.

Some of the kids seemed to enjoy Whizzy's visit; others may have found him a bit cheesy.

But his appearance here a serious one to spread joy and a bit of money as Whizzy helped present a check to the Easter-Seals Foundation, America's largest non-profit health care organization.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywest philadelphiacheesesteakgrittymascot
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens assaulted in separate, similar incidents in NE Philly: Police
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Couple dies in Torresdale fire, 2 others injured
Man caught on video placing anti-Semitic fliers on cars
Baby born by candlelight in laundry room during Dallas tornado
$30K reward offered after toddler killed, baby shot
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
Show More
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
2 men arrested at Philly Starbucks seek to turn an injustice into good
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Macy's to stop selling real fur by end of fiscal year 2020
Crews on scene of water main break in Manayunk
More TOP STORIES News