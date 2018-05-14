SOCIETY

'Wild' time a wish come true for nursing home patient

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A woman who lives at a Hatboro nursing home had her wish to visit the zoo granted, courtesy of a local non-profit Monday.

Connie Stine was treated to a magical day at the Philadelphia Zoo thanks to Twilight Wish Foundation.

Stine, 69, is a permanent resident of the Luther Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She's also an avid animal lover and wanted to visit the zoo with her sister.

The ladies received free tickets and a special behind-the-scenes tour with the hippos.

societyphilly newsphiladelphia zoomake a wishnon-profit
