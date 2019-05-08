Society

WildWorks aerial adventure opening at Philadelphia Zoo

'WildWorks' Adventure opening at Philadelphia Zoo. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new high-flying adventure is opening at the Philadelphia Zoo.

WildWorks takes guests up in the air to cross bridges, balance on ropes, and climb through obstacles, and then zip-line down all while wearing a safety harness.

There are two courses designed for different ages and skill levels.

It opens to the public on Sunday.

"WildWorks" is the fourth new attraction and exhibit to open at the Zoo in recent weeks.
