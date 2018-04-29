SOCIETY

Happy Birthday, Prince William! See photos of the royal family through the years

From graduations to engagements, weddings and pregnancies, we've watched Prince William and Duchess Kate grow up and start their family before our very eyes. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo)

LONDON --
The Duke of Cambridge and his family have had quite the year with the birth of Prince Louis and Prince Harry's wedding to Duchess Meghan. On Thursday, though, it's all about the second-in-line to the throne. Prince William is turning 36!

From graduations to engagements, weddings and pregnancies, we've watched Prince William and Duchess Kate grow up and start their family before our very eyes.

Now they're a family of five. In April the couple welcomed their third child, Prince Louis. The baby will be fifth in line to the throne, behind big siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In the video above, take a look back at their major family milestones.

PHOTOS: Will & Kate through the years
