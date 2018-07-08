SOCIETY

Wilmington firefighters to be equipped with narcan

EMBED </>More Videos

Wilmington firefighters to be equipped with narcan. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 8, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
Wilmington firefighters are now equipped with one more way to save lives.

All of the department's fire trucks and vehicles now have narcan nasal spray to reverse the effects of an overdose.

Last month, state lawmakers changed the wording of a law, allowing public safety workers to administer the narcan without legal liability.

According to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, 345 people died from drug overdoses in Delaware last year.

Chief Michael Donohue says this will dramatically help fight the opioid crisis in the city.

Before this, firefighters who responded to an overdose could only assist the person with breathing.

Once an ambulance or paramedic got to the scene, EMT's could administer narcan.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydelaware newsnarcanfirefighters
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
South Jersey woman celebrates 103rd birthday
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
More Society
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News