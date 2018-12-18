HOMELESS

Wilmington homeless shelter to shut down

EMBED </>More Videos

Wilmington homeless shelter loses funding: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 5 p.m., December 18, 2018

By
WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Following months of financial uncertainty, a warm, safe haven for Delaware homeless men and women will close its doors in just a few weeks.

Officials are trying to find a place to house those in need before the weather turns potentially deadly.

"That's the predicament we are in now, we are trying to keep our emergency shelter open," said SafeSpace Delaware Chairman Allen Jones.

SafeSpace Delaware in Wilmington has been using state funds for drug abuse and mental health to fund an overnight homeless shelter.

SafeSpace thought it had an informal OK to do so, but the state says that's not the case. Funding is being cut and come January 1 the 65 beds will disappear.

The state says it has been working since July to get SafeSpace Clients into more long-term housing and treatment.

"That is our long-term vision for DCM, for our clients is to make sure they are able to get into a stable environment, not the ups and downs of a shelter environment," said Elizabeth Romero, of the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health.

With the loss of 65 emergency beds, the fear is some clients will return to the streets.

Christina Showalter, who oversees the agency that works to get people into proper housing, worries winter cold could take its toll.

"The most serious of which is the loss of human life," she said.

The prognosis for SafeSpace Delaware and its 65 beds is not good, but the Board Chairman seems doggedly determined.

"We have been telling them come hell or high water we hope to keep the lights on," he said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydelaware newshomelessshelterWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOMELESS
Man in alleged GoFundMe scam facing jail on traffic charges
US homeless count up slightly, but declines in key cities
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
'Sesame Street' introduces homeless muppet named Lily
More homeless
SOCIETY
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
A Christmas weed brings people together in Ohio
US homeless count up slightly, but declines in key cities
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
More Society
Top Stories
Disagreements over how to handle Reading's murder rate
Double shooting in Port Richmond
Man freed after decades in prison: "Justice system is broken"
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
AccuWeather: Clear Skies, Chilly Night
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
Board discusses fatal shooting by Philly police officer
Show More
Federal judge delays Michael Flynn sentencing hearing
Eagles playoff chances: Panthers lose, 1 step closer to Wild Card
Man in alleged GoFundMe scam facing jail on traffic charges
Hundreds of toys donated to CHOP in tribute to little boy
Suspect charged in murder of mother near newborn daughter
More News