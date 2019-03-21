Wingsuit stunt gives Los Angeles residents a scare

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WPVI) -- What looked like a fiery meteorite falling from space in the Los Angeles night sky caused quite the stir.Countless neighbors took to social media last night and asked if it was a UFO leaving behind this trail of flames.Turns out, it was actually a pair of wing-suit flyers sponsored by Red Bull causing the stir.The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted that the stunt was not a meteor or an alien invasion, but was instead part of a film shoot.-----