Winning numbers drawn for $625M Mega Millions jackpot, largest in nearly 2 years

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 12-14-26-28-33 and a Megaball of 9.

DES MOINES, Iowa (WPVI) -- Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history due to months without a winner of the big prize.The Mega Millions $625 million jackpot is the largest lottery prize in nearly two years. The big prize for Powerball, the other national lottery game, isn't far behind, at $550 million for Wednesday night's drawing.Mega Millions officials increased the jackpot estimate at midday Tuesday.Since 10 a.m. when they started selling tickets at the 7-11 at 23rd Street and Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia, there has been a steady stream of customers coming in to buy their chance to win the big jackpot."I would pay off my house. I would take care of my daughters and I would move far away," said Vanessa Foreman."I would make sure my family is taken care of," added Mary Suber.The jackpots promoted by lotteries refer to the winnings of those who opt for annuities paid out over 30 years. Nearly all jackpot winners actually take the cash option, which would be an estimated $458.8 million for Mega Millions and $411.4 million for Powerball.Those dreaming of instant riches might want to remember that the odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million. They're even steeper for Mega Millions, at one in 302.5 million.Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.