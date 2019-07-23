Winter wonderland appears in parts of Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parts of Center City turned into a winter wonderland Wednesday afternoon.Christmas in July was celebrated in Dilworth Park with some big announcements.Officials revealed the Rothman Orthopedics ice rink and cabin will be the park's main winter attractions through 2024.6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was also on hand to announce a renewed partnership for the 'Deck the Hall' light show's third season."We're just very pleased to be a part of this. Again this is the third year for this magnificent light show. I hope all of you have seen it because there's nothing like it in town," he said.The holiday light show is projected multiple times throughout the evening on the west facade of City Hall with traditional holiday music.The free event runs November 18th through New Year's Day.