Wisconsin couple gets married in their 80s

Wisconsin couple gets married in their 80s. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on August 26, 2018.

A Wisconsin couple proves that you're never too old for love.

Janice and Jim just exchanged vows a few days ago, in the Portage County Courthouse surrounded by family and friends.

She is 86, and he is 88.

The love between the couple has been growing for a very long time.

They first met while riding the school bus together back in 1947.

They reconnected recently and have been inseparable ever since.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds met family and friends for pizza to celebrate.

