Wisconsin firefighters save driver from flaming car

Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 10, 2018.

An amazing rescue was caught on video.

Despite intense flames coming from a vehicle, firefighters in Wisconsin risked their lives to save the driver.

He was unconscious and his foot was stuck on the accelerator, which may have started the fire.

Firefighters were able to break the window with an ax to pull the driver out.

He only suffered a few scrapes.

