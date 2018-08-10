Wisconsin firefighters save driver from flaming car

An amazing rescue was caught on video.
Despite intense flames coming from a vehicle, firefighters in Wisconsin risked their lives to save the driver.
He was unconscious and his foot was stuck on the accelerator, which may have started the fire.
Firefighters were able to break the window with an ax to pull the driver out.
He only suffered a few scrapes.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfire rescuecar fire
societyu.s. & worldfire rescuecar fire