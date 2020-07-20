Society

Woman accused of hitting Phoenix airport gate agent after not wearing mask

This Monday, July 20, 2020 image shows a blue face mask. (KGO-TV)

PHOENIX -- A woman who didn't wear a mask while on a flight was arrested at the Phoenix airport after being denied permission to board a second flight and allegedly striking an airline gate agent in the face with her hand, officials said.

Yolanda Yarbrough, 47, was arrested on suspicion of assault Wednesday after arriving at Sky Harbor International Airport on a flight from Los Angeles, Phoenix police said in a statement.

Airline employees on the flight from Los Angeles told Yarbrough that face coverings were required and she allegedly struck an airline employee in a Phoenix terminal after being reminded of the requirement, police said.

Airline spokesman Curtis Blessing said the employee was not injured.

American, like most U.S. airlines, started requiring customers to wear face coverings while on board aircraft in May. Customers who do not comply may be banned from future flights.

Yarbrough's hometown wasn't available, and it's not clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
