Society

Woman at retirement home proves you're never too old for a Slip'N Slide

ZANESVILLE, Ohio -- A resident at an assisted living facility in Zanesville, Ohio proved you're never too old to enjoy a Slip 'N Slide!

According to Storyful, The Oaks at NorthPointe shared the video, writing: "Senior Health and Wellness Day was full of laughs and fun!"

Millie, who lives at the retirement home, is seen happily sliding along a piece of tarpaulin while sitting on a huge inflatable duck.

Employees helped Millie along the makeshift Slip 'N Slide as she appeared to have the time of her life.
