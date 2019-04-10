Society

Woman carrying twin babies for her twin sister

PORTLAND, Oregon -- A woman in Oregon is giving her twin sister the gift of a lifetime.

When Jill Noe's sister, Whitney Bliesner, couldn't get pregnant, Jill volunteered to serve as her surrogate for twins.

Bliesner was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called Neurofibromatosis type two or NF2.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, NF2 is the growth of noncancerous tumors in the nervous system.

Noe is now 30 weeks along in the pregnancy with a healthy set of twins, a boy and a girl. They are due on June 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregontwinsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News