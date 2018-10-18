U.S. & WORLD

Woman caught on doorbell camera abandoning child on front porch

Woman caught on doorbell camera abandoning child on front porch. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on October 18, 2018.

Texas police want to talk to a woman who was caught on camera abandoning a toddler.

Doorbell video shows the woman dragging the little boy up to a house Wednesday night.

She knocks on the door, then runs away, leaving the two-year-old.

The homeowner answered the door, saw the child and called 911.

Police confirmed Thursday morning that the boy's dad lives next door.

He says the child was supposed to be with the mother, and the woman in the video is one of her friends.

