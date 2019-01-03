SOCIETY

Woman celebrates 336-month birthday with newborn photo session

Here's proof that those swaddle photo shoots aren't just for newborns! A woman's 336-month birthday photo session is going wildly viral.

In case you're doing the math, it's her 28th birthday. And to mark the occasion, Nicole Ham took a cue from the babes, got swaddled and created a sign like we do for the little ones.

Hers reads:

"336 months old.
Loves: Champagne,
Hates: Dating in 2018
Go Tigers!"

Stephanie Smith of Southern Stitched Photography says Ham is her high school friend and came up with the idea.

Smith brought it to life!

Smith posted the photo on social media with the caption: "Because your best friend only turns 336 months once."

She says recreating the photo for a grown adult was a riot - from the amount of flowers it took to encircle the birthday girl, to perfecting the adult swaddle.

The post has been shared more than 20,000 times.

-----
