Woman charged after refusing to sign ticket from police

CASHION, Oklahoma (WPVI) -- A 65-year-old woman is now facing a list of charges after her interaction with an officer over a broken tail light escalated.Video shows the moment the woman sped away from police in Cashion, Oklahoma after initially refusing to sign a ticket for faulty equipment.The officer then gave chase, pulling over the woman again, this time approaching with his weapon drawn.She again refused to get out, which is when things took a violent turn.The woman kicked the officer several times, forcing him to taze her.She eventually relented, and will now face a whole lot more than what would have been an $80 ticket.