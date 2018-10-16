SOCIETY

Woman fired after video of her blocking man from his building goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman fired after video of her blocking man from his building goes viral

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WPVI) --
The woman seen in a viral video confronting and blocking a St. Louis man from entering his downtown loft was fired from her job Sunday.

Cellphone footage captured the confrontation between the two tenants, showing the woman stopping a man from entering his downtown loft and demanding proof he lived there.

D'Arreion Nuriyah Toles posted several videos online of his interaction with the woman on Saturday, after he arrived home from a late night at the office.

Toles wrote that the videos show what it's like to be a black man in the U.S.

The woman asks him to prove he belongs there. She later follows him after he enters the building.
In the viral video, Toles can be heard telling the woman, "You are blocking me into my building. This is my building as well. So, I need you to get out of my way."

Police were called to the scene of Toles' loft, but left without giving anyone a citation.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcaught on videoviral videoMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist Paul Allen dies at 65
Woman creates incredible photographs using book collection
School production of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to include 'N word'
More Society
Top Stories
Missing person search leads police to Philadelphia park
Teen missing after parents found dead in Wisconsin home
Driver says shots fired at car on Roosevelt Boulevard
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies brought to school
Police: Man stabs own mom for not preparing his food
Exotic animals, including pigs & snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home
Here's the list of the latest Sears, Kmart store closures in our area
Police: Trucker said he had 7 or 8 drinks before fatal crash
Show More
Man jumps barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo
Bronx residents plagued by rat infestation, 1-year-old bitten
Double shooting in West Philadelphia, 1 critical
Mike Pompeo meets Saudi king over Khashoggi's disappearance
On Kayden's 8th birthday, protesters call for judge's removal
More News