Society

Kansas woman incorporates wine into her exercise routine

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- Need some fitness motivation?

A Kansas woman who loves wine and exercise has figured out how to bring both together.

Megan Vaughan combined the activities at a local gym in the town of Leavenworth on October 14. In the video, Vaughan incorporated wine into each exercise routine by sipping as she completed each move.

She recruited a friend to help make the video and that was posted on YouTube.

This isn't the first time Vaughan has combined wine and exercise. She says she's spiced up her yoga, burpees, and deadlifting routines in the past.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videoexerciseviral videoworkoutwineu.s. & worldalcoholviral
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens assaulted in separate, similar incidents in NE Philly: Police
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Couple dies in Torresdale fire, 2 others injured
Man caught on video placing anti-Semitic fliers on cars
$30K reward offered after toddler killed, baby shot
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
Show More
2 men arrested at Philly Starbucks seek to turn an injustice into good
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Macy's to stop selling real fur by end of fiscal year 2020
Hearing today on plastic bag ban in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, steadier rain tonight
More TOP STORIES News