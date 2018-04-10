Woman pushes paralyzed boyfriend along marathon route

A Massachusetts couple didn't qualify for the Boston Marathon so they decided to give it a go anyway, one week before the race.Kaitlyn Kiely pushed her longtime boyfriend Matt Wetherbee, who is quadriplegic, 26.2 miles along the marathon route on Monday.A basketball accident left Wetherbee paralyzed two years ago.The couple is also running for a purpose.A sponsor donated $25,000 to Wetherbee's rehabilitation facility.------