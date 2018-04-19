SOCIETY

Woman receives invoice after ignoring date

EMBED </>More Videos

If someone takes you on a date and pays, and YOU end it there, does the other person deserve a refund? Watch the report on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

Here's a scenario that's going wildly viral, and one that's being mulled and debated by singletons across the globe.

If someone takes you on a date and pays, and YOU end it there, does the other person deserve a refund?

Well, consider the case of Amanda Burnett who actually got an invoice from a guy who took her on a date.

He picked up the tab and afterwards she ignored his texts.

So, he sent her an itemized bill for $39.52 for one beer, one Moscow mule, a shared order of smoked hickory BBQ pulled pork tacos and a tongue in cheek $1.99 processing fee.

Her Facebook post went crazy viral. She has since taken it down.

Some say that maybe he was trying to find a clever way to get her attention again.

He also texted her threatening to send it to a collection agency to her address if she refused to pay, to which she had "choice words."

So, if he was trying to get a second date, that's not happening, or a thank you - also a no go.

And she's not paying that bill either.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysafe datingviralbig talkersbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News