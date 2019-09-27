Society

Woman serenades LA Metro riders with jaw-dropping performance: Video

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES -- A video posted to social media by Los Angeles police showing a woman singing at a Metro subway stop in Koreatown is going viral.

Footage of the woman singing was captured on the Purple Line's Normandie/Wilshire Metro stop Tuesday evening.

The social media post from LAPD says, "4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices...sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful."



An officer with the Metro Transit Authority heard the woman singing and stopped to capture the moment on his phone.

The woman has not yet been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykoreatownlos angeleslos angeles countymetroviral videolapdsingingsubway
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Students eat marijuana-laced treats at Philly school
Boil water advisory in effect for Trenton, neighboring townships
6abc Sports Flash: Standouts in Eagles' win at Green Bay
Eagles' Avonte Maddox has movement after hit by teammate
Eagles pick off Rodgers' late pass, beat Packers 34-27
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan travels to Lambeau Field
Police: Children walking home from Delco schools confronted by men in cars
Show More
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
Skydiver killed after veering off course, slamming into big rig
Brazen suspects target YMCA patrons in Upper Darby
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
19-year-old injured in shooting outside Delaware shopping center
More TOP STORIES News