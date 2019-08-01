Society

Woman turns 107, shares her secret to longevity: 'I never got married'

A woman who celebrated her 107th birthday on Wednesday shared her secret to living a long life: stay single.

Louise Signore, who lives in the Bronx in New York, maintains a healthy diet and exercises regularly. But she believes the real reason why she's enjoyed more than a century is because she never tied the knot.

"If they have exercise, I do the exercise. If they have dancing, I dance. I still a do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day," Signore told CNN affiliate WCBS.

"I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that's the secret. My sister says, 'I wish I never got married.'"

The woman's sister is 102-years-old, WCBS reported, so longevity might run in the family.

Signore celebrated her milestone with a birthday party at the Bartow Community Center in Coop City, according to WCBS. More than 100 people attended.

Alelia Murphy, 114, currently holds the record for being the oldest living woman in the United States. Murphy lives in Harlem in New York, which is also where Signore was born.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthdayu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family: Chamber of Commerce denied son shelter during storms
Mice run rampant in South Philadelphia Popeyes: Video
6 year old sells lemonade to raise funds for sickly police dog
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
Police: Man slaps Little Caesars manager over pizza toppings
Camden Co. police search for fatal hit-and-run passenger
Man injured, cash stolen in Hunting Park home invasion
Show More
Ex-Philadelphia sheriff facing prison over $675K in bribes
N.J. law allowing medically-assisted suicides goes into effect
FACT CHECK: Democratic debate rhetoric under scrutiny
1 dead after gas explosion in central Kentucky, flames light up sky
Quick-hitting storm brings down trees, knocks out power
More TOP STORIES News