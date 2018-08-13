Officers in Minnesota taking in an unusual sight ended up coming to the rescue of a group of a women.Police noticed the women on their inflatable unicorn on a lake in Chisago County.They stopped to take a picture and then realized the float was stuck in the weeds.The officers grabbed some rope and threw it out. The stranded women grabbed hold and the officers pulled them back to the dock.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office posted this message on Facebook: "This job is a front row seat to the greatest show on earth."------