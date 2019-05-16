Women respond to anti-abortion legislation with '#YouKnowMe' stories after Busy Philipps tweet

1 in 4 women have had an abortion. Many people think they don't know someone who has, but #youknowme. So let's do this: if you are also the 1 in 4, let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth.— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) May 15, 2019
Philipps, who recently opened up about her own abortion at age 15, wrote on Wednesday that she wants to open the eyes of people who think that they don't know someone who has had an abortion.
"Let's share it and start to end the shame. Use #youknowme and share your truth," she wrote.
Just hours after Alabama's governor signed a near-total abortion ban into law, Missouri became the latest state on a growing list of states pursuing legislation limiting abortion rights. Its Republican-led Senate passed a wide-ranging bill to ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. Missouri's House will need to approve it before it can be sent to the govenror. Missouri's legislation includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.
After Philipps' tweet on Wednesday, women, including actresses Jameela Jamila and Milla Jovovich, shared about a wide range of experiences on social media.
"I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through," Jovovich wrote in part.
I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made. Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially. So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel.— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 13, 2019
#YouKnowMe I was 16 and the condom broke. There was never any question about what I was going to do and I have never regretted it. And I know at least 5 other women who also had one and went on to have kids later once they were ready, and are amazing moms.— Brandi Dawson (@Brandii_Jade) May 15, 2019
I was 24, full-time college student, in a mentally & physically abusive relationship. My OB just found clump of cervical cancer & said going through with pregnancy would mean complications & could possibly risk my life. I had an abortion @ 7wks. 1 in 4 women have them #youknowme— Nati 🦄 ZombiUnicorn Casanova Ⓥ (@TheZombiUnicorn) May 15, 2019
#youknowme 28 years old, single, no maternal instinct, birth control pills failed. No shame. Doctors should have provided the tubal ligation I'd requested for 10 years. They'd refused because 'women change their minds'.— Victoria (@forfsakes) May 15, 2019
#youknowme I was 33 - married, 2 kids, working f/t & unable to find room in my life for another child. It took 2 years to get pg with my 2nd and I ended up needing fertility meds, so I naively thought I couldn’t get pregnant without intervention. Hubs had a vasectomy after that.— Alicia KM (@aliciakm80) May 15, 2019
I was 18, uneducated about birth control, and in an abusive relationship. And then I was 23 (on the pill) and my now husband had just admitted he was an alcoholic. Compromising his sobriety wasn’t an option. Both were decisions I have zero regrets about. #youknowme— Megan (@Megan_123455) May 15, 2019
Had an abortion at 15... my only regret is allowing people to judge me for MY choice. I hope in my lifetime we destigmatize abortion. #YouKnowMe— Denise Spencer (@Denny2447) May 15, 2019
#youknowme I was 21, had a boyfriend who didn’t love me and cheated on me. I wasn’t ready to be a single mum at such a young age.— Sally Preston (@sallypreston89) May 15, 2019
#youknowme as a loving mom to a 6 year old but Ive had an abortion before. I was 23 and in a new relationship with my career on the line. Having the abortion allowed me cont. my career so I could make enough $ to support a child and give them a great life.— NotTodayNottheOne (@PressureElector) May 15, 2019
The Associated Press contributed to this report.