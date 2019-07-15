Society

World War II army veteran without family receives proper send-off

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- A World War II army veteran who died without any family received a proper send-off.

The staff at Riddle Hospital in Media gathered in the parking lot as Louis Signorelli's body was taken away.

Pennsylvania State Troopers and Warriors Watch Riders joined the procession as his body was transported to Media Cemetery.

There people said their final goodbyes.

The Warriors Watch Riders say even though they didn't know Mr. Signorelli, they consider him family and appreciate his service to our country.
