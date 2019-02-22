Hundreds of people lined the streets of Allentown on Friday to honor a World War II veteran.The best part? It was all a surprise.Tank gunner Clarence Smoyer kicked off the weekend with the unexpected.He came out of his home expecting a small party, but was instead shocked to find the ultimate Uber ride waiting outside of his house.Smoyer took a ride on a replica of the tank he used overseas during the war - one of the last running Sherman tanks.The 95-year-old veteran originally joined the army in 1943.His original tank was named "Eagle" - appropriately named after the Philadelphia Eagles.-----