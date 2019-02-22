ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Hundreds of people lined the streets of Allentown on Friday to honor a World War II veteran.
The best part? It was all a surprise.
Tank gunner Clarence Smoyer kicked off the weekend with the unexpected.
He came out of his home expecting a small party, but was instead shocked to find the ultimate Uber ride waiting outside of his house.
Smoyer took a ride on a replica of the tank he used overseas during the war - one of the last running Sherman tanks.
The 95-year-old veteran originally joined the army in 1943.
His original tank was named "Eagle" - appropriately named after the Philadelphia Eagles.
