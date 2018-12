Trumpets celebrated the unveiling of the world's biggest Christmas tree in central Italy Friday night.Nearly 500 lights outline the shape of the tree, which rests on a hill in the medieval town of Gubbio.The attraction is more than 2,400 feet tall and nearly 1,500 feet wide.This is the 38th year in a row the Guinness Book of World Records has declared it the biggest Christmas tree on the planet.------