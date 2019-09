EMBED >More News Videos A barber has been cutting hair for nearly a century in a small town in upstate New York.

VAILS GATE, New York (WPVI) -- A New York man hailed as the world's oldest barber has died.Anthony Mancinelli passed away at the age of 108.Last year, we profiled Mancinelli , showing him cutting hair at a shop in Vails Gate.At the time, Mancinelli said he had no plans to retire.He even had some advice to living so long."Well, I advise a lot of people not to quit working. Keep busy," he said.Mancinelli was born in Italy but came to America 100 years ago this month.He started cutting hair for a living when he was just 12 years old.