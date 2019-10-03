Society

Would you pay $1,050 to rent a shed in a San Diego backyard?

SAN DIEGO -- We all know housing in California is expensive, but a shed in San Diego is taking things to the next level, boasting a rental price of more than $1,000 a month.

The 200-square-foot backyard studio has plumbing, a wall air conditioner, new laminate flooring and a kitchenette - but parking is not included.

It's also about $300 cheaper than most studios in the area, but neighbors are still shocked by the price.

"I was amazed that it was going for that much money," one resident said.

A prior tenant actually paid $1,100 a month for two years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniarental propertyhousingu.s. & worldhousing marketrenters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after using suspected fentanyl-laced meth
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Toddler confronts mom for mocking Eagles chant
Atlantic City mayor resigns after pleading guilty to wire fraud
2 arrested in connection to Delco Wawa robberies
Vaping danger: Teen says vaping destroyed his lungs
Car barely misses man as it plows into office in NY: VIDEO
Show More
Accused ringleader in GoFundMe scheme faces more charges
First vaping-related death reported in Delaware
Eagles' Jason Kelce and wife announce birth of baby girl
Philadelphia to honor late Flyers owner Ed Snider with mural
Convicted murderer accused of carjacking woman in Delco
More TOP STORIES News