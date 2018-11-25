Wrong text turns into Thanksgiving tradition

An Arizona grandmother and a teenager she had never met have continued a Thanksgiving tradition that started with a wrong text two years ago.Back then, 61-year-old Wanda Dench accidentally texted 19-year-old Jamal Hinton.She thought she was texting her own grandson about Thanksgiving dinner plans.The wrong text messages went viral on social media, and the two decided to meet.They got along so well that Jamal started joining Dench's family for Thanksgiving dinner.The unlikely friendship has expanded to other members of Dench's family.------