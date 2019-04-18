World War II veteran celebrates 98th birthday at the gym

A World War II veteran recently celebrated his 98th birthday doing what he loves to do the most: going to an Oregon gym for his workout.Fred Lawrence and his friend, Jeramy Yvarra, have been gym buddies for a couple of years now.Lawrence turns 98 years old Thursday and works out three days a week."It makes me feel like I'm strengthening what's here," said Lawrence.Yvarra said Lawrence is an incredible man and a true inspiration."Every time I see Fred it's like, 'Man, I hope at that age I'm still here," said Yvarra.Fred is a retired marine."I'm so grateful to be alive, in this day, that I was permitted to live," he said.Lawrence survived three tours of duty and went on to be a pastor."The good Lord is good. I love the Lord. I just feel like he was with me. I'm so grateful," said Lawrence.His friends at 24-hour fitness are grateful for him, and wanted to be sure he knew that when he walked in, celebrating 98 years on this earth."Fred to me is kind of like an adopted grandpa," said Yvarra. "Every time I see him, he gives me a big hug and tells me how happy he is to see me. And I think one of the other things I learn from Fred is the amount of gratitude he has for life."A life-well-lived with more birthdays to celebrate."Lord, whatever you got? I'll live it. You give it to me and I'll live it," said Lawrence.