SOCIETY

Yanny or Laurel? Teens behind the biggest debate since the dress settle it with explanation

EMBED </>More Videos

What do you hear? (Shutterstock)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. --
It's settled: That viral audio clip that everybody is talking about is actually a recording of the word "laurel," not the nonsense word "yanny."

At least, that's the story from the teenagers who apparently started the whole thing.

Wired magazine spoke to several teens who claim to be part of the biggest internet debate since 2015's dress debacle. Flowery Branch High School freshman Katie Hetzel said she played the pronunciation clip of the word "laurel" on vocabulary.com while studying for a literature class, though she heard "yanny" instead of "laurel." Hetzel told Wired that she shared the clip with her classmates and then posted it to her Instagram story.

Her classmate Fernando Castro later re-posted the audio to his story. At that point, Reddit user RolandCamry (who Wired did not identify by name) took the audio from Castro's Instagram story and uploaded it to Reddit, where it took off.

"Katie and I have been going back and forth and we both agree that we had equal credit on it," Castro joked to Wired.

The New York Times identified RolandCamry as 18-year-old high school student Roland Szabo of Lawrenceville, Ga.

Szabo, too, told the paper that the clip originated from the vocabulary.com listing for the word "laurel." When the clip played on a computer at his school, Szabo said his classmates were split as to what they heard.

An unidentified friend then posted the clip to Instagram, Szabo said, and he subsequently posted it to Reddit, and the rest is internet history.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybuzzworthywhat's trendinginternetsocial mediabig talkers
Related
Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News