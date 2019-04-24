Young boy fighting cancer returns to school with police escort, student body rally

BARBERTON, Ohio (WPVI) -- The Barberton Elementary East community welcomed back one of their own in style.
Seven-year-old Tommy Young received a hero's welcome of sorts, complete with a ride from officers on the Barberton Police Department and a rally from the entire student body, on his first day back after receiving treatment for leukemia.
His mother, Carly, posted the video to Facebook (via Storyful) on Tuesday.
Tommy was diagnosed with cancer last June and has missed time at school for treatment. His family says he is in the final stage of his treatment, which is slated to conclude in September of 2021.
