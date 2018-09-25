U.S. & WORLD

Young girl with brain cancer crowned homecoming queen

Girl battling brain cancer crowned homecoming queen. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on September 24, 2018.

A 7-year-old Ohio girl with brain cancer was given a special honor at her local high school.

Reagan Scachetti was escorted onto the football field to be crowned homecoming queen.

The sound of marching bands, cheerleaders and fans were signs it was homecoming night at Waynesville High School.

Many in attendance supported Reagan, by wearing purple, her favorite color.

Her parents say there is no treatment left to try for her brain tumor. They're praying for more time, and enjoying the time they have with her.

Reagan's cousin, high school quarterback Anthony Carmichael, says he's always looking out for her.

On a normal night, Reagan would be sitting in a hospital room. But her family says hospital staff moved mountains to get her to the game.

