Young Philadelphia toddler shares rendition of Action News theme song

Video shared with 6abc shows 19-month-old Luke O'Neil doing his best to sing along to "Move Closer to Your World."
His mother Megan tells us Luke does not miss a newscast now that the family is home all of the time, and he starts singing every time he hears the music.
