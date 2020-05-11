feel good

Young Philadelphia toddler shares rendition of Action News theme song

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia toddler has picked up a new hobby during his time at home--he's become a huge fan of Action News, particularly, our theme song.

Video shared with 6abc shows 19-month-old Luke O'Neil doing his best to sing along to "Move Closer to Your World."

His mother Megan tells us Luke does not miss a newscast now that the family is home all of the time, and he starts singing every time he hears the music.

Share your coronavirus story with Action News. CLICK HERE to learn more.



MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Gov. Tom Wolf warns Pennsylvania businesses defying shutdown order
Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients
Philadelphia International Airport requiring masks for all passengers, staff

38 NYC children diagnosed with inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiastay home storiescoronavirusfamilyfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
The 'Eggman:' Houston's hero for the homeless
This single mother of 4 churned her past into sweet success!
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Mother's Day gifting tradition continues for 20th year despite COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf: 'Cowardly' counties 'choosing to desert' virus fight
Gov. Murphy: NJ expected to have dates for start of reopening process soon
'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon helping New Yorkers impacted by coronavirus: WATCH LIVE
Montgomery County commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Philly Officials Say Pandemic Outlook Improving. Economy? Not So Much
'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon: WATCH LIVE
Montco family juggles 4 businesses, 7 kids during pandemic
Show More
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
Pa. dentists allowed more procedures, but confusion remains
Rite Aid expands testing to include asymptomatic patients
AccuWeather: Frosty Advisory Tonight, Breezy and Bright Tuesday
Making the most of your money as pandemic shutdowns continue
More TOP STORIES News