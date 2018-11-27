SOCIETY

Youth football team gets help going to championship game

Youth football team gets help going to championship game. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 27, 2018.

A youth football team is realizing its dream of playing for a national championship in Florida.

Philadelphia Congressman Bob Brady presented the Overbrook Monarchs with a $10,000 check from the non-profit Greater Philadelphia Traditions.

It will help the team head to the Sunshine State to participate in the United Youth Football League tournament.

Coach Sonantonious Moore says the program is about much more than sports. He says his players choose the classroom over the field if there is ever a conflict in scheduling.

The tournament begins in Plant City, near Tampa, next week.

