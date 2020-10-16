Society

Zamboni bursts into flames while cleaning ice rink - video

Frightening video captured a Zamboni suddenly bursting into flames at an ice rink in Rochester, New York.
By ABC7.com staff
ROCHESTER, New York -- Frightening video captured a Zamboni suddenly bursting into flames at an ice rink in Rochester, New York.

You can hear screams inside the arena, but the driver escaped unharmed.

He quickly drove off the ice and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames even before the fire department got there.

He says a hydraulic line broke, causing an ominous red line on the ice.

Some of the fluid leaked onto a hot pipe, sparking the fire.
