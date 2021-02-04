Some Chalfont residents asked to shelter in place due to police activity

CHALFONT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some residents of Chalfont Borough in Bucks County are being asked to shelter in place due to ongoing police activity.

The Central Bucks Regional Police Department says the alert impacts residents located in the area of Valley View Road between Pleasant Avenue and Marion Road.

Drivers should also avoid the area, police say.

There was no immediate word on the nature of the police activity.
