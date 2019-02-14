Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Woman stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
Valentine's Day Wedding Extravaganza at Philadelphia City Hall
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
2019 Philly Auto Show
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions 2019: Black History Month
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
Something Rotten Sweepstakes
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Thursday, February 14, 2019 11:30AM
Report a Typo
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Top Stories
Amazon cancels plans for New York City campus
Woman stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School
Student charged with attempted murder in Havertown shooting
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Leap by Joel Embiid startles Oscar nominee Regina King
VALENTINE LOVE BIRDS: Temple's Stella is now a married owl!
Sports apparel store forced to close after Nike boycott
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Show More
Philadelphia Zoo brings back iconic Zoo Key
Claude Giroux, wife: We're having a baby
Camden County officer strikes and kills pedestrian
AccuWeather: Sun To Clouds, Milder For Valentines Today
Pa. lawmaker: Tax video games to pay for school security
More News