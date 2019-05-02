Souderton Area High School bans backpacks following threat

SOUDERTON, pa (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County high school school is not allowing backpacks on campus Thursday following a police investigation into a threat.Officials at Souderton Area High School said a "suspicious but non-credible note was found" Wednesday.Police searched the building and deemed it safe, but in an abundance of caution students are prohibited from bringing any bags to the building today.The ban includes book bags, backpacks and athletic bags.