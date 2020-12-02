Pregnant woman, child injured in South Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a pregnant woman and a 2-year-old child were injured in an early-morning fire in South Philadelphia Wednesday.The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in a row home on the 2900 block of South 13th Street.Fire crews said when they arrived heavy smoke was billowing from the first floor of the home.Firefighters went into action, helping a pregnant woman a child and their two dogs out of the house.Both were taken to area hospitals. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.So far there is no word on what might have sparked the blaze.