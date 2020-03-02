Fire officials say source of odor in Center City Philadelphia is undetermined

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A strong odor that forced evacuations in Center City Philadelphia on Monday remains undetermined, officials say.

Earlier in the day, officials from Philadelphia Energy Solutions said it appeared the smell came from a cleaning operation at the company's former plant in South Philadelphia.

The suspicion was that the cleaning released the chemical mercaptan, which is used to give natural gas a foul smell.

However, by mid-afternoon, the Office of Emergency Management said an investigation by the Philadelphia Fire Department could not verify the mercaptan release.

The cause of the odor remains undetermined.

"At this point, we don't know what the cause of the odor is," said Philadelphia Fire Commsiioner Adam Thiel.

The Philadelphia Fire Department will continue to investigate any reports of unusual odors.

"If you smell gasoline or you smell anything, do not hesitate to call 911," says Theil.

The former refinery was the scene of a large explosion last summer.
Philadelphia releases report evaluating PES refinery explosion. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on November 26, 2019.

