Sources: Father in custody after fatally shooting son in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police sources tell Action News a father is in custody Sunday morning after fatally shooting his son in West Philadelphia.The call went out shortly before 2:00 a.m. for Philadelphia police to respond to the 3900 block of Ogden Street in the Mantua section of Philadelphia.There, police discovered a male in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics also arrived on scene and transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Action News has learned the victim was recently released from prison when he returned home and got in to a verbal argument with his father.The father was taken into custody and charges are pending at this time.