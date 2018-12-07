Sources: Johnny Bobbit to appear in court via closed circuit

Bobbitt due in court Friday in New Jersey. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 7, 2018.

Johnny Bobbitt, the homeless veteran accused of trying to scam GoFundMe donors, is expected in court Friday afternoon.

Sources tell Action News that Bobbitt will appear by closed circuit television in New Jersey Superior Court.

He is currently behind bars in the Garden State after being extradited from Philadelphia.

Homeless vet in GoFundMe scandal to appear in court. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 3, 2018.



Sources also say prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to revoke bail because they believe he is a flight risk.

Bobbit, along with Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure, are accused of making up a feel-good story, then spending the $400,000 from the online fundraiser on themselves.
EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey woman charged in alleged GoFundMe scam suspended from state job. Watch the report from Action News at 4 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2018.


