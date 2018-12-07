Sources: Johnny Bobbitt to appear in court via closed circuit

Sources tell Action News that Bobbitt will appear by closed circuit television in New Jersey Superior Court.
He is currently behind bars in the Garden State after being extradited from Philadelphia.
Sources also say prosecutors are expected to ask a judge to revoke bail because they believe he is a flight risk.
Bobbit, along with Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure, are accused of making up a feel-good story, then spending the $400,000 from the online fundraiser on themselves.
